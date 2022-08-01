Molality Concept 2

Oz. Morality, also called ionic morality, represents the number of dissolved particles in a solution. And we're going to say that when it comes to Covalin compounds, the number of ions that they have is just one. Here. They don't break up into multiple particles or ions. We just keep them together as one molecule. So for them, it equals one. Now. The osmolarity formula is that Oz morality equals the number of ions, times the morality of our solution and or compound. The way we approach this is we break up ionic compounds into ions, and we count the total number of ions and multiply Beaumont Reality of solution. So if we take a look here, we have 2.5 moral of sodium chloride. Sodium chloride is an ionic compound that breaks up into two ions sodium ion and chloride ions. That's a total number of two ions. So we're going to say here that the osmolarity equals two because there's two ions times the morality of our solution. So again, it's 2.5 mole of sodium chloride solution. That would mean that our Total Ionic morality here would be five mol. So that's the approach you need to take when it comes to Ionic morality, otherwise known as Osmolarity.

