Consider the balanced equation:
SiO2(s) + 3 C(s)¡SiC(s) + 2 CO(g)
Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of
reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is
provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as
well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of
moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each
reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount
of the other product that forms.
Mol siO2 Mol C Mol SiC Mol CO
_____ _____ _____ 10
