Which of the following is the correct SI unit for expressing specific heat?
A
kg m^2 s^{-2} K^{-1}
B
J kg^{-1} K^{-1}
C
J K^{-1}
D
J mol^{-1} K^{-1}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that specific heat capacity is defined as the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Kelvin (or Celsius).
Recall that the SI unit of heat (or energy) is the joule (J), which can be expressed in base units as $\mathrm{kg \cdot m^{2} \cdot s^{-2}}$.
Since specific heat is heat per unit mass per unit temperature change, its unit should be energy divided by mass and temperature, i.e., $\frac{\mathrm{J}}{\mathrm{kg} \cdot \mathrm{K}}$.
Express this unit explicitly as $\mathrm{J \cdot kg^{-1} \cdot K^{-1}}$, which matches the correct SI unit for specific heat capacity.
Compare the given options and identify that $\mathrm{J \cdot kg^{-1} \cdot K^{-1}}$ correctly represents specific heat, while the others represent different quantities such as molar heat capacity or just heat capacity.
