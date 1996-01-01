Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
It is possible to define metallic character as we do in this book
and base it on the reactivity of the element and the ease with
which it loses electrons. Alternatively, one could measure
how well electricity is conducted by each of the elements to
determine how “metallic” the elements are. On the basis of
conductivity, there is not much of a trend in the periodic table:
Silver is the most conductive metal, and manganese the
least. Look up the first ionization energies of silver and manganese;
which of these two elements would you call more
metallic based on the way we define it in this book?