Which of the following best indicates that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Breaking a glass into smaller pieces
B
Formation of a precipitate when two solutions are mixed
C
Dissolving sugar in water
D
Melting of ice into liquid water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
- Breaking a glass into smaller pieces is a physical change because the glass's chemical composition remains the same.
- Formation of a precipitate when two solutions are mixed indicates a chemical change because a new solid substance forms from the reaction of dissolved ions.
- Dissolving sugar in water and melting ice into liquid water are physical changes because the substances retain their chemical identities despite changes in state or form.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules