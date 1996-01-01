What is the melting point of water in degrees Celsius?
A
0
B
100
C
32
D
-273
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the melting point of a substance is the temperature at which it changes from solid to liquid under standard atmospheric pressure.
Recall that water's melting point is a well-known physical property commonly used as a reference point in temperature scales.
Recognize that the melting point of water is 0 degrees Celsius, which is the temperature at which ice melts to liquid water.
Note that 100 degrees Celsius is the boiling point of water, 32 degrees Fahrenheit is the freezing point in Fahrenheit scale, and -273 degrees Celsius is absolute zero, the lowest possible temperature.
Therefore, the correct melting point of water in degrees Celsius is 0.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules