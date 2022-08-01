Periodic Trend: Metallic Character

Now, before we can talk about metallic characteristics of the elements in the periodic table, it's first important to talk about the periodic trends themselves. Now the periodic trends are specific patterns in the property of elements based on their changing atomic numbers were going to say, as we examine these periodic trends, we will examine these patterns while moving to the top right corner of the periodic table. So we're generally gonna be moving this way to the top right corner off the periodic table when discussing the different types of periodic trends that exist. So keep that in mind as we investigate each and everyone.

