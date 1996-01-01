Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. True or false. Mendeleev periodic table was organized on the atomic radius of the elements, so this statement is going to be false. Men to leave instead of using atomic radio I. I, he used atomic weights, so he used the weights of the atoms to determine their position on the periodic table, not their radio. And now we've answered the question overall, I hope this helped, and until next time.

