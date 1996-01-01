Which of the following best describes the difference between elements and compounds?
A
Elements always exist as molecules, while compounds always exist as ions.
B
Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds consist of two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
C
Compounds are mixtures of elements, while elements are pure substances.
D
Elements can be separated into simpler substances by chemical means, while compounds cannot.
Step 1: Understand the definition of an element. An element is a pure substance that consists of only one type of atom. For example, oxygen (O) is an element made up entirely of oxygen atoms.
Step 2: Understand the definition of a compound. A compound is a pure substance formed when two or more different types of atoms chemically bond together in fixed proportions. For example, water (H\_2O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms bonded together.
Step 3: Recognize that elements can exist as single atoms or molecules (like O\_2), but the key point is that they contain only one type of atom, whereas compounds always contain at least two different types of atoms bonded chemically.
Step 4: Note that compounds are not mixtures; they are chemically combined substances with unique properties different from their constituent elements.
Step 5: Recall that elements cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means, while compounds can be decomposed into their constituent elements through chemical reactions.
