Which of the following is an example of a mixture?
A
O2
B
Air
C
NaCl
D
H2O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, each retaining its own properties.
Step 2: Identify the substances given: O2 (oxygen gas), NaCl (table salt), H2O (water), and Air.
Step 3: Recognize that O2, NaCl, and H2O are pure substances. O2 is a pure element, NaCl is a pure compound, and H2O is a pure compound.
Step 4: Understand that Air is a mixture because it consists of several gases (mainly nitrogen, oxygen, and small amounts of other gases) physically combined but not chemically bonded.
Step 5: Conclude that Air is the example of a mixture among the options given.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules