Which of the following best describes how a compound is different from an element?
A
A compound can be separated by physical means, while an element cannot.
B
A compound contains only one type of molecule, while an element contains several types of molecules.
C
An element is always a solid, while a compound is always a liquid.
D
A compound consists of two or more different elements chemically combined, while an element contains only one type of atom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: An element is a pure substance made up of only one type of atom, while a compound is a substance formed when two or more different elements chemically combine in fixed proportions.
Recognize that elements cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means, and compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical reactions.
Note that physical separation methods (like filtration or distillation) cannot separate compounds into elements; chemical processes are required.
Identify that compounds have different properties from the elements that compose them because of the chemical bonds formed between different atoms.
Conclude that the key difference is that a compound consists of two or more different elements chemically combined, whereas an element contains only one type of atom.
