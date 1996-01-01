Hello everyone in this question were given the dissolution reaction below and were asked what are the concentrations of the two ions If the potassium permanganate solution is 1.2 molar. So we start with 1.2 molar potassium permanganate. And since this is going to dissociate completely, the concentration on the product side is going to be the same as the reactive side. And since we don't have any coefficient in front of the ions, We're gonna have a 1-1 ratio. So this means we're gonna have 1.2 molar of K plus 1.2 Molar of MN 04 -. Another way you can solve this is by calculating it and we know that modularity is equal to moles over leaders And we have 1.2 molar, the potassium permanganate. So in the equation we have one mole of protesting permanganate and we have one mole of K. Plus So this will give us 1.2 molar. Okay, plus We can also do the same thing for MN 04 -. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

