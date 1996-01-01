Which of the following physical properties can be used to help identify a metal that is a pure substance?
A
Melting point
B
Color in solution
C
Ability to conduct electricity
D
Reactivity with acid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that physical properties are characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Review each option to determine if it is a physical property or a chemical property: Melting point is a physical property because it involves a phase change without altering the substance's composition.
Color in solution is not a reliable physical property for identifying a pure metal because metals typically do not dissolve to form colored solutions; this often involves chemical changes or impurities.
Ability to conduct electricity is a physical property common to many metals, but it is not unique enough to identify a specific pure metal since many metals conduct electricity.
Reactivity with acid is a chemical property because it involves a chemical reaction that changes the substance's composition, so it cannot be used as a physical property to identify a pure metal.
