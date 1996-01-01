Which of the following is a physical property of hydrochloric acid?
A
It reacts with sodium hydroxide to form water and sodium chloride.
B
It corrodes metals such as zinc.
C
It decomposes to form hydrogen and chlorine gases.
D
It is a colorless liquid at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance reacts or changes into a different substance.
Review each statement and determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "It reacts with sodium hydroxide to form water and sodium chloride" describes a chemical reaction, so it is a chemical property.
- "It corrodes metals such as zinc" involves a chemical change where the metal reacts, so it is a chemical property.
- "It decomposes to form hydrogen and chlorine gases" is a chemical change, indicating a chemical property.
- "It is a colorless liquid at room temperature" describes a characteristic that can be observed without changing the substance, so it is a physical property.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules