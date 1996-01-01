Salt is soluble in water. Is solubility considered a chemical property or a physical property?
A
Physical property
B
Neither physical nor chemical property
C
Chemical property
D
Both physical and chemical property
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Consider what happens when salt dissolves in water: The salt dissociates into ions, but its chemical composition remains the same; no new substances are formed.
Since dissolving salt in water does not change its chemical identity, this process is a physical change, and solubility is a physical property.
Therefore, solubility describes how a substance interacts physically with a solvent without altering its chemical structure.
Conclude that solubility is classified as a physical property, not a chemical property.
