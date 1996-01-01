Hi everyone for this problem it reads choose the equation that illustrates the first ionization energy of sulfur. So let's recall ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion and in this case it is sulfur. Okay. And we're told the first ionization energy. So there's a difference between 1st, 2nd and 3rd and so since we're talking about first, iron is energy here. First ionization energy corresponds to removing the first valence electron from a neutral atom. So we need to make sure our reactant is a neutral atom because that's what the first ionization energy is describing. So off the bat we can go ahead and eliminate choice A as the answer because the sulfur is not a neutral atom here, it's an ion. Okay, so next let's take a look. Also when we're removing an electron it should be on the product side when written in a react equation. Okay, so our electron should be on the product side. And we can go ahead and eliminate choice D here because our electron is not on the product side, it's on the reactant side. Alright, next. For the first ionization energy we said it's removing the first valence electron from a neutral atom. So we're removing one electron. So for answer choice B Although we have a neutral sulfur, we see here that we're moving two electrons. Okay, so that is not correct. And then lastly for an ion we're going to add a positive charge to the current charge. Alright, so our charge for answer choice. E this charge here is incorrect. Okay. Because in an ion it will add a positive charge to the current charge and the charging is not correct. Alright. So that leaves answer choice C as our correct answer choice. And here we see we have a first ionization energy like we said, is removing the first valence electron from a neutral atom. And our charge is correct here because it's adding a positive charge to the current charge. So that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

