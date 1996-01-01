Which of the following elements would have similar chemical properties to sulfur?
A
Selenium
B
Chlorine
C
Phosphorus
D
Oxygen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that elements with similar chemical properties are typically found in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Step 2: Identify the group number of sulfur in the periodic table. Sulfur is in Group 16 (also known as the chalcogens).
Step 3: Look for other elements in Group 16. These elements share similar valence electron configurations and thus similar chemical properties.
Step 4: Compare the given options to see which one belongs to Group 16. Selenium is in Group 16, while chlorine is in Group 17, phosphorus is in Group 15, and oxygen is also in Group 16 but is much smaller and more reactive.
Step 5: Conclude that selenium, being in the same group as sulfur, will have chemical properties most similar to sulfur.
