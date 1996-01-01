Which group on the periodic table is considered the most reactive?
A
Group 17 (Halogens)
B
Group 2 (Alkaline earth metals)
C
Group 1 (Alkali metals)
D
Group 18 (Noble gases)
Understand that reactivity in the periodic table depends on how easily an element can lose or gain electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Recall that Group 1 elements (Alkali metals) have a single electron in their outermost shell, which they tend to lose easily to form positive ions, making them highly reactive.
Compare this with Group 17 (Halogens), which are highly reactive nonmetals that tend to gain one electron to complete their valence shell, but generally are less reactive than alkali metals in terms of how vigorously they react with other substances.
Note that Group 2 (Alkaline earth metals) have two valence electrons and are reactive but less so than Group 1 because it takes more energy to remove two electrons.
Recognize that Group 18 (Noble gases) are very stable due to their full valence shells and are generally unreactive or inert.
