Which of the following elements is more reactive than rubidium (Rb) in the alkali metal group?
A
Cesium (Cs)
B
Lithium (Li)
C
Potassium (K)
D
Sodium (Na)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that reactivity in the alkali metal group increases as you move down the group in the periodic table because the outer electron is farther from the nucleus and more easily lost.
Identify the position of rubidium (Rb) in the alkali metal group; it is located below potassium (K) and above cesium (Cs).
Compare the elements given (Li, Na, K, Cs) with rubidium (Rb) based on their positions in the group: lithium (Li) is above sodium (Na), which is above potassium (K), which is above rubidium (Rb), and cesium (Cs) is below rubidium (Rb).
Recall that elements below rubidium in the group are more reactive because their valence electron is less tightly held due to increased atomic radius and shielding effect.
Conclude that cesium (Cs), being below rubidium (Rb) in the alkali metal group, is more reactive than rubidium.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules