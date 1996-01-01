Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. What is the pressure when ethyl alcohol boils at 80°C? Based on the given pressure vapor pressure curve below? So this ethyl alcohol is going to be this yellow line here, And we see that at 80°C, if we follow this line up, we get to this point on the graph and that's going to be at tour. So our answer is 800 tour. I hope this helped, and until next time.

