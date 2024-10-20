Understand that the problem involves an electron transition in a hydrogen atom, which can be analyzed using the Rydberg formula for hydrogen: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mrow><mi>1</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>λ</mi></mrow></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>⁡</mo><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>1</mi></mrow><mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msup></mrow></mfrac><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>1</mi></mrow><mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow></mfrac><mo>)</mo></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>λ</mi></math> is the wavelength, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi></math> is the Rydberg constant (approximately <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mn>1.097</mn><mo>×</mo><msup><mn>10</mn><mn>7</mn></msup><mo> </mo><mi>m</mi><mo>−</mo><mn>1</mn></math>), and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msub></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></math> are the principal quantum numbers of the initial and final energy levels.