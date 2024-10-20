Multiple Choice

Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔHᵣₓₙ for the following reaction: CH₄(g) + 2O₂(g) → CO₂(g) + 2H₂O(g). Given the standard enthalpies of formation: CH₄(g) = -74.8 kJ/mol, O₂(g) = 0 kJ/mol, CO₂(g) = -393.5 kJ/mol, H₂O(g) = -241.8 kJ/mol.