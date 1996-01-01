Hey everyone here we ask how many leaders of 0.264 Mueller hydro bromine Is needed to neutralize. 4.12 g of calcium hydroxide. Recall that polarity. It was most of solute. Thought about. Leaders of solution. Since we're giving grams to castle hydroxide we need to convert from grams of caster hydroxide, two moles of casting hydroxide. So we have 4.12 grams of casting hydroxide. And in order to convert to moles and casting hydroxide, we need the molar mass except for the molar mass of casting hydroxide. The massive casting which is 40 .078g Plus the mass auction. And there's two options for the most part by two. About 15 999 gramps plus the mass of hydrogen. And there's two hydrogen. So you must come by to Times 1.008 grams. And this gave us 74 .092 grams. And that isn't one mole of calcium hydroxide. And this will give us 0.05 malls of casting hydroxide. So now that we have multi chasm hydroxide and the more clarity we can now solve for the volume. 0.264 smaller Equal to 0.055 six malls. What about X. Those multiply 0.264 Mueller with eggs. Instead it equal to 0.055 six malls. We can solve for X. What about um by 0.264 smaller For X. We get 0.211 leaders. Thanks for watching my video And I hope it was helpful.

