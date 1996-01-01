Which of the following best describes a heterogeneous mixture?
A
A mixture in which the components are uniformly distributed throughout.
B
A compound formed by the chemical combination of two or more elements.
C
A pure substance composed of only one type of atom.
D
A mixture in which the components are not uniformly distributed and can be visibly distinguished.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a mixture: A mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, where each substance retains its own properties.
Differentiate between homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures: A homogeneous mixture has components that are uniformly distributed and appear as a single phase, while a heterogeneous mixture has components that are not uniformly distributed and can often be seen as distinct parts.
Recognize that a compound is a pure substance formed by chemically combining elements in fixed ratios, which is different from a mixture.
Recall that a pure substance composed of only one type of atom is an element, not a mixture.
Conclude that a heterogeneous mixture is best described as a mixture where the components are not uniformly distributed and can be visibly distinguished.
