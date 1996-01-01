Understand that the question asks for the six most important chemical elements found in living organisms, often referred to as the 'CHNOPS' elements.
Recall that the six key elements essential for life are Carbon (C), Hydrogen (H), Oxygen (O), Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Sulfur (S). These elements make up the majority of biological molecules such as proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and lipids.
Review each list provided and check if it contains all six of these elements: C, H, O, N, P, and S.
Identify that the list containing Carbon, Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur matches the CHNOPS elements and is therefore the correct answer.
Understand that other elements like chlorine, sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and iron are important in biology but are not part of the six most fundamental elements that make up the bulk of living matter.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules