Which of the following substances is an example of a colloid?
A
Milk
B
Salt water
C
Copper metal
D
Air
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a colloid: a mixture where very small particles of one substance are evenly dispersed throughout another substance, and these particles are larger than those in a solution but too small to settle out or be filtered easily.
Review the options given: Milk, Salt water, Copper metal, and Air, and classify each based on their mixture type.
Recognize that salt water is a true solution where salt dissolves completely in water, so it is not a colloid.
Identify copper metal as a pure substance (an element), not a mixture, so it cannot be a colloid.
Understand that air is a homogeneous mixture of gases, which is a solution, not a colloid, whereas milk contains tiny fat droplets dispersed in water, making it a classic example of a colloid.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules