17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ionic Salts
Problem
The hydrated cation M1H2O26 3 + has Ka = 10-4, and the acid HA has Ka = 10-5. Identify the principal reaction in an aqueous solution of each of the following salts, and classify each solution as acidic, basic, or neutral. (a) NaA
Relevant Solution
2m
