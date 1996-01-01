Which of the following is a correct name for a group in the modern periodic table?
A
Alkali metals
B
Transition halogens
C
Lanthanide gases
D
Noble earths
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the modern periodic table is organized into groups (columns) and periods (rows), where groups contain elements with similar chemical properties.
Step 2: Recognize that 'Alkali metals' is a well-known group in the periodic table, consisting of elements in Group 1 (except hydrogen), characterized by their high reactivity and one valence electron.
Step 3: Analyze the other options: 'Transition halogens' is not a recognized group because transition metals and halogens belong to different groups; 'Lanthanide gases' is incorrect since lanthanides are metals and not gases; 'Noble earths' is not a standard term—likely a confusion between 'alkaline earth metals' and 'noble gases'.
Step 4: Recall the correct group names in the periodic table, such as Alkali metals (Group 1), Alkaline earth metals (Group 2), Halogens (Group 17), and Noble gases (Group 18).
Step 5: Conclude that 'Alkali metals' is the correct and recognized group name among the options provided.
