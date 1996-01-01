Which of the following elements is classified as a halogen?
A
Cl
B
Na
C
Mg
D
Ne
Recall that halogens are elements found in Group 17 (VIIA) of the periodic table. These elements are known for their high reactivity and include fluorine (F), chlorine (Cl), bromine (Br), iodine (I), and astatine (At).
Identify the group number of each element given in the options: Na (sodium) is in Group 1, Mg (magnesium) is in Group 2, Ne (neon) is in Group 18, and Cl (chlorine) is in Group 17.
Since halogens are specifically the elements in Group 17, focus on the element that belongs to this group.
Recognize that chlorine (Cl) is the only element among the options that is a halogen because it is in Group 17.
Therefore, the element classified as a halogen from the given options is Cl.
