Which pair of elements have chemical properties that are most similar?
A
Na and K
B
Mg and Al
C
C and N
D
O and Cl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the groups of each element in the pairs: Na (Sodium) and K (Potassium) are both in Group 1 (alkali metals); Mg (Magnesium) is in Group 2 and Al (Aluminum) is in Group 13; C (Carbon) is in Group 14 and N (Nitrogen) is in Group 15; O (Oxygen) is in Group 16 and Cl (Chlorine) is in Group 17.
Recall that elements in different groups generally have different chemical properties due to differing valence electron configurations.
Compare the pairs: since Na and K are both alkali metals in Group 1, they share similar chemical properties such as high reactivity and forming +1 ions.
Conclude that the pair with the most similar chemical properties is Na and K because they belong to the same group and have similar valence electron configurations.
