well, everyone's in this video. We want to describe the preparation of a make sure that contains ethanol and water and we are given these proportions here. Alright, so first we have to go ahead and realize what the mole fraction equation is. So the mole fraction, which we just not as X is equal to the moles of our component over the total more in the solution. Of course this does include our solvent. So here in this problem we're trying to solve for our moral component since we are given the X already. So if we rearrange this equation, we go ahead and get that the mole component is equal to the mole fraction. So X times the total moles in the solution. Alright, so to determine the molds of each component for one moles of the solution, the total moles Is equal to one more. Alright, so now taking the mold component for ethanol first That's equal to 0.27 and that's just because we have this value here times are one mold and that gives us 0.27 moles for ethanol. Now for the moles of H 20 or water, That's 0.73 times one mole. And that equals to 0.73 moles. So both components are at room temperature so it can be mixed together to create this mixture. So our answer here Is that to prepare this mixture that contains ethanol and water, we have to mix 0.27 moles of ethanol As well as 0.73 moles of water. So this picture right here is going to be my final answer for the problem. Thank you so much for watching.

