Which of the following is a sign of a chemical change?
A
Breaking a glass into pieces
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Change in state from solid to liquid
D
Formation of a precipitate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the form or state of a substance without changing its identity.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a chemical or physical change:
- Breaking a glass into pieces is a physical change because the glass remains chemically the same, only its shape changes.
- Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically react or form new substances.
- Change in state from solid to liquid (melting) is a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains unchanged.
Recognize that the formation of a precipitate indicates a chemical change because it involves the creation of a new solid substance from a solution, signaling a chemical reaction.
