There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under
normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules,
and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses
of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2
consists of three peaks:
Mass (u) Relative Size
157.836 0.2569
159.834 0.4999
161.832 0.2431
(e) Calculate the abundances of the two isotopes.
Calculate the abundance of the heavier isotope.
