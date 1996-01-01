Which statement describes an intensive property of matter?
A
The mass of a sample increases as more material is added.
B
The total energy of a system increases with its size.
C
The volume of a liquid depends on the quantity measured.
D
The density of a substance remains the same regardless of the amount present.
Understand the difference between intensive and extensive properties: Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of matter present, while extensive properties do depend on the quantity of the sample.
Analyze each statement to determine if the property changes with the size or amount of the sample.
For example, mass and total energy increase as more material is added, so these are extensive properties.
Volume also depends on the quantity of liquid measured, making it an extensive property.
Density, however, remains constant regardless of the amount of substance, making it an intensive property.
