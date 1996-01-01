Which of the following is an extensive property of a substance?
A
Mass
B
Density
C
Color
D
Temperature
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between extensive and intensive properties. Extensive properties depend on the amount of substance present, while intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance.
Step 2: Review each property given in the problem: Mass, Density, Color, and Temperature.
Step 3: Analyze Mass: Mass changes if you have more or less of the substance, so it depends on the quantity, making it an extensive property.
Step 4: Analyze Density, Color, and Temperature: These properties remain the same regardless of the amount of substance, so they are intensive properties.
Step 5: Conclude that Mass is the extensive property among the options because it varies with the amount of substance.
