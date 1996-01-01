Which of the following is an intensive property of a substance?
A
Mass
B
Amount of substance (mol)
C
Volume
D
Density
1
Understand the difference between intensive and extensive properties: Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance present, while extensive properties do depend on the amount.
Analyze each option: Mass depends on the amount of substance, so it is an extensive property.
Amount of substance (mol) also depends on how much material you have, so it is an extensive property.
Volume changes with the amount of substance, making it an extensive property as well.
Density is defined as mass divided by volume ($$\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$$), and since both mass and volume scale proportionally, their ratio remains constant regardless of sample size, making density an intensive property.
