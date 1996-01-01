Which of the following best describes the difference between intensive and extensive properties?
A
Extensive properties are always physical properties, while intensive properties are always chemical properties.
B
Intensive properties depend on the amount of substance, while extensive properties do not.
C
Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance, while extensive properties do.
D
Both intensive and extensive properties depend on the chemical identity of the substance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of intensive and extensive properties. Intensive properties are those that do not depend on the amount of substance present, such as temperature, density, and boiling point.
Step 2: Recognize that extensive properties depend on the quantity or size of the sample, such as mass, volume, and total charge.
Step 3: Analyze the options given by comparing them to these definitions. For example, check if the statement correctly associates dependence or independence on the amount of substance with intensive or extensive properties.
Step 4: Note that the distinction between physical and chemical properties is not the defining factor between intensive and extensive properties; both can be physical or chemical.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance, while extensive properties do depend on it.
