Hey everyone, we're told that the following figure shows three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom, X, Y and Z. Besides the figure are three electromagnetic waves 12 and three drawn on the same scale, identify the electronic wave that corresponds to the transition. And why? Now looking at our figure, we can see that our hydrogen atom Y. Has the largest energy emitted since it's going from R. N. Equals 32. R. N. Equals one. Now, since why has the largest energy emitted? This means that its wavelength must be the smallest. And the reason why is because we know that energy is inversely proportional to our wavelength. So comparing 12 and three. This means our answer here is going to be two. And the reason why is because we can see that figure Two has the smallest wavelength compared to three and one. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

