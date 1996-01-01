Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately
1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots.
Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now
being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because
they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending
on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3.
(e) If you wanted to make one 6.5-nm dot from multiple
2.5-nm dots, how many 2.5-nm dots would you need,
and how many CdSe formula units would be left over,
if any?