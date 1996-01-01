hey everyone in this example, we need to analyze each of these pairs and explain which are most similar in multiple properties. We also need to explain why they're similar. Now looking at our first pair, we have carbon versus antimony. We want to recall that carbon is located in Group four a. On the periodic table. And when we think of our periodic tables, we want to recall that starting at Group three A. We have a staircase separation of metal Lloyd elements that are considered technically as non metals but do have properties of metals. And because carbon is in Group four A. It falls to the right of that staircase. And we want to recall that anything to the right of the staircase starting at Group three A. Is going to be considered a non metal. Now antimony on the other hand is in group five a. So it's a different group number And because it's in group five a. It's also going to be considered a nonmetal. Now we would conclude that this pair is not fully similar because they're different groups. So we can go ahead and roll out choice A and go ahead and analyze choice B. So choice B covers vanadium versus uranium. We should recall that vanadium is located in Group five B. on the periodic table whereas uranium is considered to be in the land denied. Sorry, I'm spelling it wrong here. The lantern I'd series in the F block of our periodic table. And next we would recall that because vanadium is in Group five B. It's going to be considered a nonmetal because it falls to the right of our metal oid staircase, whereas uranium is in the F. Block. And so it's definitely considered an inner transition metal element. And so overall we would say that because these two atoms vanadium versus uranium are in different groups, we would consider them not fully similar, sorry, there in different groups and they are not the same type of Element. one is a medal and one is a non metal. So moving on to toys, see because we've ruled out B as well, we have francie um versus sissy um so francine, we want to call his F. R. And cesium is our CS Now France. And we want to recall, we would find in group one a. On the periodic table. And so therefore it's going to be a medal and sassy. Um we would find in a group one a. On the periodic table. And so it's also going to be considered a medal. And so overall we would agree that these two pair or this as a pair is fully similar as a pair as far as group number and label as far as being medals so we can go ahead and consider C. A correct option. Next we have the parent de phosphorus versus oxygen. So we want to recall that phosphorus is located in group five a. On the periodic table. And so therefore it would be considered a nonmetal And oxygen is in group six a on the periodic table, and it's also therefore a non metal. However, because they're in different group numbers, this pair is not fully similar to one another. So going down, we have our last option here, We've ruled out d. We have nitrogen versus I. Dine. So we want to recall that nitrogen is in Group five A. On the periodic table and is therefore a nonmetal, Whereas I dine is in group seven a. On the periodic table and it's also a nonmetal. But again, this this pair is in different groups and so this pair is not fully similar to one another. So the only correct choice would be our pair francie um and Sissy um because we've rolled out all the other choices. And so this will complete this example as our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

