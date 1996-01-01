Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Free radicals are important in many environmentally significant
reactions (see the Chemistry in the Environment box on free
radicals in this chapter). For example, photochemical smog—
smog that results from the action of sunlight on air pollutants—
forms in part by these two steps:
NO2 UV light NO + O
O + O2 O3
The product of this reaction, ozone, is a pollutant in the lower
atmosphere. (Upper atmospheric ozone is a natural part of the
atmosphere that protects life on Earth from ultraviolet light.)
Ozone is an eye and lung irritant and also accelerates the weathering
of rubber products. Rewrite the given reactions using the
Lewis structure of each reactant and product. Identify the free
radicals.