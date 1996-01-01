Hey everyone welcome back. So let's get started with this video. So here they want us to calculate the amount of energy needed to ionized hydrogen And for a when it's in ground state. So when it's in ground state, that means N. Is equal to one. So we're going to use the equation which is energy is equal to negative two points 179 times 10 To the negative 18 chores times E squared. And Z. Here is the atomic number of hydrogen, which is one times one over and squared. And here we said, and is one because it's in ground state. So let's go ahead and plug in numbers. So then we have negative 2.179 times 10 To the negative 18 jewels Z is atomic number. And it's for hydrogen. So it's going to be one squared and then one over N squared. We said N is one. So then we do the math and we get 2.179 times 10 to the - jules. Okay, so yes, we have a negative value here. But to ionized something, it requires energy. Therefore it has to be a positive value because you're requiring that energy and energy can't be negative. So then ate our answer is going to be this. So let's go ahead and sulfur part B in its second excited state where N is equal to four. Okay, So we're going to use the same exact equation except now It's not going to be a ground state. It's going to be n equals four. So the E. Is equal to negative 2.179 times 10 to the -18 jewels. And then see atomic number is still one Then one over and squared. And here is four. So then we do the math and we get 2.179 times 10 to the negative 18 jewels times one Times 1/16. Okay. And we get E. is equal to one point three 6, 2 times 10 To the negative drawers. Once again, yes, we have the negative. But it's saying the energy needed to ionized hydrogen and if you need energy it has to be a positive value. Okay. Thank you for watching. I hope this helped. And I'll see you in the next video.

