Multiplication and Division Operations

So in this video, we're gonna take a look. What exactly do we do when we have a sense of numbers and scientific notation and we're multiplying or dividing them? Now we're gonna say When you multiply values and scientific notation, you multiply the coefficients. Remember, your coefficients are these values here in this case, it be variables A and B, and then we're going to add the exponents, which are our powers here. Our powers are X and y. So when we're doing a times 10 to the x times B times 10 to the Y. What we're doing here is we're multiplying a and B together, and then we're gonna add the exponents together. So x plus y, this would be the answer to our expression. Now, when you divide the values in scientific notation, you're gonna divide the coefficients and you're going to subtract the exponents. So here we're gonna have a being divided by B Times 10. And now we have 10 to the X, divided by 10 of the Y. That becomes X minus y. Now we're going to say we have to remember this after multiplying and dividing. Remember that that for the coefficients we will have the least number of significant figures, so least number of sig figs when you multiply or divide its least number of sick things when you add or subtract its least number of decimal places. Now that we've seen the basics in terms of multiplying dividing numbers in scientific notation, let's take a look at a different examples that we have here. Here. We have examples one and two. We're gonna apply what we learn up above toe. Answer that we're gonna approach them in the same method that we talked about in the previous two examples. Now come back, take a look at example one and how we approach it. If you want to do it ahead of time on your own, you can do that as well.

Hide transcripts