When water is boiled to prepare soup, what type of change occurs?
A
No change occurs
B
Physical change
C
Chemical change
D
Both physical and chemical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Consider what happens when water boils: The water changes from liquid to gas (steam), which is a change in its physical state.
Recognize that boiling water does not alter the chemical structure of H\_2O molecules; the molecules remain the same before and after boiling.
Conclude that since only the physical state changes and no new substances are formed, boiling water is a physical change.
Therefore, when water is boiled to prepare soup, the type of change occurring is a physical change.
