Which of the following can indicate that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Dissolving sugar in water
B
Formation of a gas
C
Breaking a substance into smaller pieces
D
Change in state from solid to liquid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
1. Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because the sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically alter.
2. Formation of a gas often indicates a chemical change because new gaseous products are formed from the reactants.
3. Breaking a substance into smaller pieces is a physical change since the chemical identity remains the same.
4. Change in state from solid to liquid is a physical change involving only a phase transition without altering chemical composition.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules