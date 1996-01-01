When an atom loses an electron to another atom, is this process an example of a physical change or a chemical change?
A
Physical change
B
Both physical and chemical change
C
Chemical change
D
Neither physical nor chemical change
1
Understand the definitions: A physical change involves changes in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Recognize that when an atom loses an electron, it changes its charge and becomes an ion, which means its chemical identity and properties are altered.
Since the loss of an electron changes the chemical nature of the atom, this process cannot be classified as a physical change.
Therefore, the process of an atom losing an electron to another atom is an example of a chemical change because it involves a change in the chemical composition and properties.
Conclude that the correct classification for this process is a chemical change.
