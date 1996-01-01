Which type of change occurs when water evaporates?
A
Physical change
B
Nuclear change
C
Chemical change
D
Biological change
1
Understand the definitions of the types of changes: A physical change involves a change in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition; a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties; a nuclear change involves changes in the nucleus of an atom; and a biological change pertains to processes involving living organisms.
Identify what happens during evaporation: Water changes from liquid to gas (vapor) when it evaporates, which is a change in its physical state.
Recognize that during evaporation, the molecular structure of water (H\_2O) remains the same; no new substances are formed.
Conclude that since only the physical state changes and the chemical identity remains unchanged, evaporation is a physical change.
Therefore, the correct classification for the change when water evaporates is a physical change.
