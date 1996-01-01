Which statement best describes how particles differ after a chemical change compared to before the change?
A
The particles are rearranged to form new substances with different chemical properties.
B
The particles become smaller, but their composition does not change.
C
The particles are only physically separated, not chemically altered.
D
The particles move faster, but their chemical identity remains the same.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a chemical change means. A chemical change involves the breaking and forming of chemical bonds, resulting in new substances with different chemical properties.
Step 2: Recognize that during a chemical change, the original particles (atoms or molecules) are rearranged to form new particles. This rearrangement changes the chemical identity of the substances involved.
Step 3: Contrast this with physical changes, where particles may move or separate but their chemical composition remains unchanged.
Step 4: Note that particles do not become smaller during a chemical change; atoms themselves are not broken down into smaller particles in typical chemical reactions.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of particles after a chemical change is that they are rearranged to form new substances with different chemical properties.
