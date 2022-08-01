Coulomb's Law Concept 1

now columns law is used to determine the attractive and repulsive forces between a pair of charged particles. Now using columns. Law formula allows you to determine the potential energy between the particles. Now we're going to say that potential energy is directly proportional to the charges of the particles, meaning the larger. The charge is the largest of potential energy. But potential energy is inversely proportional to the distance between the particles. So basically, the larger the distance between the particles will lower, their potential energy will be. And what we need to realize here is that the greater the potential energy than the stronger the Ionic bond between our opposed charges will be or charged particles will be. So just remember these fundamental theoretical ideas behind Klum's law. Click on the next video and let's investigate Combs law formula.

