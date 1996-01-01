Hello everyone today. We have the following question. The Boeing Everett factory in Everett Washington is one of the buildings with the largest usable space and as the volume of approximately 13,385, m cubed, convert this volume into scientific notation round to four significant figures and then two significant figures. So this is a three part question. The first part is going to be convergence into scientific notation. And so to do that We take our number 13,385,000. And to convert to scientific notation, we simply have to move the decimal place From the last digit to just after the first digit. So the decimal place in this number here is right after this last zero and we have to move it 123, 4567 decimal places to the left. And so what that's going to reflect or look like is going to be 1.33 8, 5 times 10 we moved it to the left so it's going to be positive seven. So this is going to be our scientific notation of that number. Second. We have to convert this into four significant figures. So we're going to have to go from 1.33825 times 10 to the seventh and make that into four significant figures. And so what we want to do is we essentially want to count all of the numbers that we have so far, which is that 1.338. We have four significant figures right here. All we did was drop the five. This will still be times 10 to the 7th and this is also going to be meters cubed and so this is going to be the second part of our answer here. Last. But at least we have to convert this Into two significant figures. So we're gonna take our 1.338 times to the seven and we're going to convert into two significant figures. So we have to do is we have to get rid of two more digits. So we're simply gonna be left with 1.3 times 10 to the seventh, meters cubed as we shaved off the three and the eight. And with that we have our answers overall. I hope this helped and until next time.

